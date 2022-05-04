Navajo Nation hosts multi-state MMIW&R event in effort to raise awareness

Colton Shone
Updated: May 04, 2022 05:23 PM
Created: May 04, 2022 04:30 PM
WINDOW ROCK, N.M. – Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women's Awareness Day is May 5, and there's a big event happening on the Navajo Nation to keep the momentum going.
"Most of the time we hear of the initial missing or the initial report that something has gone wrong, but as time goes on some people aren't aware that it's still happening, that the person is still missing," said state Sen. Shannon Pinto.
Pinto said to remember those calls for help.
"When a mother goes missing, it is not just the mother missing, the children are affected. It becomes a whole family crisis. One is too many," said Pinto.
Just this year, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed two bills into law that address this crisis. One created a new position at the Attorney General's Office specifically assigned to these cases, which is slowly bringing answers.
"With the implementation of the bill and signing by the governor, there were a few cases that were closed,” said Pinto.
There will be a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women & Relatives Tribunal, May 5 and 6, at the Navajo Nation Museum in Window Rock. There will be families of victims speaking about unsolved cases, and also a showing of the films: "Somebody's Daughter" and "Say Her Name."
