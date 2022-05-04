Navajo Nation hosts multi-state MMIW&R event in effort to raise awareness

Just this year, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed two bills into law that address this crisis. One created a new position at the Attorney General's Office specifically assigned to these cases, which is slowly bringing answers.

"With the implementation of the bill and signing by the governor, there were a few cases that were closed,” said Pinto.

There will be a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women & Relatives Tribunal, May 5 and 6, at the Navajo Nation Museum in Window Rock. There will be families of victims speaking about unsolved cases, and also a showing of the films: "Somebody's Daughter" and "Say Her Name."

