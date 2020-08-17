Navajo Nation implements 'Safe at Home' public health order

Participants must remain in their vehicles for the entire event

All vehicle occupants must be from the same household

Participants must maintain a six-feet distance from other vehicles

Organizers and participants must wear face masks

No more than 10 people in public restrooms

Ensure access to handwashing station, sanitizers or gloves

Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces

The Navajo Department of Health reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths Sunday.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 9,447 with 480 deaths. Reports show that approximately 6,970 people have recovered from COVID-19.

"There are many recoveries but we must still practice preventative measures, such as planning, wearing face masks, washing our hands, maintaining a distance of six feet from others, and cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces," Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer said. "We must not let our guard down, and protect each other."

The Navajo Nation has had 51 consecutive days with less than 100 reported daily cases of COVID-19.

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,280

Crownpoint Service Unit: 785

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 736

Gallup Service Unit: 1,518

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,293

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,475

Tuba City Service Unit: 907

Winslow Service Unit: 449

4 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit

For the duration of the public health emergency, the Navajo Nation's roads remain closed to visitors and tourists.

The Nez-Lizer administration introduced the Navajo Nation Reopening Plan last Thursday, which will serve as a guide to gradually reopen businesses on the Nation. To look at the safety guidelines, click here.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.