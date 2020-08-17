Navajo Nation implements 'Safe at Home' public health order

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 17, 2020 10:47 AM
Created: August 17, 2020 07:22 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Nation issued a "Safe at Home" public health order Sunday, rescinding the shelter-in-place order that has been in place for months.
"The public health order does not require individuals to stay home, but we continue to encourage Navajo residents to limit their travels and leave their place of residence only for emergencies or to perform essential activities and errands," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a release. "We all play an important role in keeping the number of COVID-19 cases low."
The new order reinstates the requirements for "drive-in" gatherings and the daily curfew hours from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The administration released the following guidelines for drive-in gatherings, including religious services, funeral services, graduations, and other events:
The Navajo Department of Health reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths Sunday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 9,447 with 480 deaths. Reports show that approximately 6,970 people have recovered from COVID-19.
"There are many recoveries but we must still practice preventative measures, such as planning, wearing face masks, washing our hands, maintaining a distance of six feet from others, and cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces," Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer said. "We must not let our guard down, and protect each other."
The Navajo Nation has had 51 consecutive days with less than 100 reported daily cases of COVID-19.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
For the duration of the public health emergency, the Navajo Nation's roads remain closed to visitors and tourists.
The Nez-Lizer administration introduced the Navajo Nation Reopening Plan last Thursday, which will serve as a guide to gradually reopen businesses on the Nation. To look at the safety guidelines, click here.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
