Navajo Nation issues COVID-19 public health emergency orders | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Navajo Nation issues COVID-19 public health emergency orders

Navajo Nation issues COVID-19 public health emergency orders

The Associated Press
Created: August 13, 2021 03:02 PM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation will return to “Orange Status” starting Monday due to a recent rise of COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday, the Navajo Department of Health issued three new public health emergency orders for businesses and schools while revising in-person gathering limits for certain events.

The tribe’s mask mandate remains in effect, but there is no daily curfew or lockdown on the reservation.

The 50% maximum occupancy level remains in place for indoor dining, drive-thru, curbside and outdoor dining, plus tribal casinos, hotels, campgrounds and RV parks.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APD releases new details about Ojos Locos shooting
APD releases new details about Ojos Locos shooting
APD: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized following shooting at Ojos Locos
APD: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized following shooting at Ojos Locos
Suspect in custody after shooting on Washington Middle School property
Suspect in custody after shooting on Washington Middle School property
Could New Mexico consider a guaranteed income program?
Could New Mexico consider a guaranteed income program?
Anti-mask protest takes place at NE Albuquerque school
Anti-mask protest takes place at NE Albuquerque school