Navajo Nation issues COVID-19 public health emergency orders

The Associated Press
Created: August 13, 2021 03:02 PM
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation will return to “Orange Status” starting Monday due to a recent rise of COVID-19 cases.
On Thursday, the Navajo Department of Health issued three new public health emergency orders for businesses and schools while revising in-person gathering limits for certain events.
The tribe’s mask mandate remains in effect, but there is no daily curfew or lockdown on the reservation.
The 50% maximum occupancy level remains in place for indoor dining, drive-thru, curbside and outdoor dining, plus tribal casinos, hotels, campgrounds and RV parks.
