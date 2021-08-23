Navajo Nation issues vaccine mandate for tribal workers

The Associated Press
Created: August 23, 2021 06:22 AM
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — All Navajo Nation executive branch employees will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of September or face regular testing.
Tribal President President Jonathan Nez announced the new rules on Sunday. They apply to full, part-time and temporary employees, including those working for tribal enterprises like utilities, shopping centers and casinos.
The tribe reported just 30 new cases on Sunday and no additional deaths. There have been a total of 32,252 COVID-19 cases and 1,397 deaths.
