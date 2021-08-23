Navajo Nation issues vaccine mandate for tribal workers | KOB 4

Navajo Nation issues vaccine mandate for tribal workers

Navajo Nation issues vaccine mandate for tribal workers

The Associated Press
Created: August 23, 2021 06:22 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — All Navajo Nation executive branch employees will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of September or face regular testing.

Tribal President President Jonathan Nez announced the new rules on Sunday. They apply to full, part-time and temporary employees, including those working for tribal enterprises like utilities, shopping centers and casinos.

The tribe reported just 30 new cases on Sunday and no additional deaths. There have been a total of 32,252 COVID-19 cases and 1,397 deaths.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

4 Investigates: Seeds from China sent to New Mexicans
4 Investigates: Seeds from China sent to New Mexicans
APD provides update on hospitalized officers
APD provides update on hospitalized officers
Balloon Fiesta sets Guinness World Record
Balloon Fiesta sets Guinness World Record
How will the Colorado River water shortage impact New Mexico?
How will the Colorado River water shortage impact New Mexico?
After attempted carjacking, Albuquerque man is thankful to be alive
After attempted carjacking, Albuquerque man is thankful to be alive