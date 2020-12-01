Navajo Nation lawmakers consider extending junk food tax | KOB 4

Navajo Nation lawmakers consider extending junk food tax

The Associated Press
Created: December 01, 2020 06:31 AM

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Lawmakers on the Navajo Nation are considering a bill to extend a 2% sales tax on unhealthy food and beverages sold on the reservation.

The tribe approved the Healthy Diné Nation Act in November 2014 to tax food with minimal or no nutritional value. The tax expires this year unless lawmakers vote to extend it.

The bill refines what would be subject to the tax, and clarifies its administration and enforcement.

The Daily Times in Farmington reports that the tax has generated more than $7.5 million over the past few years. It is meant to fund things like wellness centers and walking trails.


