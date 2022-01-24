Navajo Nation leaders eye drone technology for delivering supplies to remote areas

This past weekend, the vice president joined other Navajo leaders, the Native American-owned tech company, "Zappcare", and unmanned aircraft company MissionGO in demonstrating deliveries with the "Healing Eagle Feather" drone.

Some delivery ideas they would like to pursue include:

Prepackaged meals

Medicine

Emergency communication devices

"This is just the first of probably a few more test flights just to show the capability and the range," the vice president said.

The vice president said it will be up to Navajo Nation leaders to decide if they want to fund this. For now, he hopes to get his initiative off the ground sooner than later.