Navajo Nation leads the nation in COVID-19 cases per capita

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New data from Johns Hopkins University shows that the Navajo Nation is now leading the nation in COVID-19 cases per capita.
According to the data, the Navajo Nation has 2,304 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people. In comparison, New York has a rate of 1,806 per 100,000. New Jersey follows at 1,668 cases per 100,000.
Much of the Navajo Nation lacks water and electrical utilities. At a time when disinfecting and hyper sanitation is critical to fight the virus, many homes don’t even have the basic infrastructure of running water.
Luckily, communities have been lending a helping hand. The Nation Guard and other volunteers are helping distribute food and water.
Late last week, several people at the main distribution warehouse in Window Rock, Arizona tested positive for COVID-19.
The warehouse was closed for days, leaving no one to deliver food, water and supplies until everything was properly disinfected.
For the Navajo people, their COVID-19 cases are still climbing, as are their struggles.
To donate to the Navajo Nation COVID-19 relief fund, click here.
