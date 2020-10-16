Navajo Nation lowering flags to honor late tribal president | KOB 4
Advertisement

Navajo Nation lowering flags to honor late tribal president

In this Feb. 14, 1978, file photo, Thomas Atcitty talks on the phone in a bare office of the American Indian School of Medicine, at Shiprock, N.M. Atcitty, a former interim Navajo Nation president and longtime New Mexico state representative has died. The tribe says Thomas Atcitty died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, of natural causes. He was 86. Funeral services are scheduled Wednesday ,Oct. 14, in Shiprock, N.M., where Atcitty lived most of his life. In this Feb. 14, 1978, file photo, Thomas Atcitty talks on the phone in a bare office of the American Indian School of Medicine, at Shiprock, N.M. Atcitty, a former interim Navajo Nation president and longtime New Mexico state representative has died. The tribe says Thomas Atcitty died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, of natural causes. He was 86. Funeral services are scheduled Wednesday ,Oct. 14, in Shiprock, N.M., where Atcitty lived most of his life. |  Photo: AP Photo/Rick Browne

The Associated Press
Created: October 16, 2020 06:08 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — All flags on the Navajo Nation will be flown at half-staff through Monday in honor of former tribal President Thomas Atcitty. The 86-year-old Atcitty died Sunday in New Mexico.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer issued the proclamation for the flag lowering that is set to begin Friday morning.

Advertisement

Atcitty was the tribe’s vice president from 1995-1998 and served as president for five months in 1998. He also served seven terms as a New Mexico state representative from 1980-1994. From 1972-1977,

Atcitty was the president of Navajo Community College, the first tribal college on a Native American reservation. It later became Diné College.

The Navajo Nation extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Governor ramping up enforcement of public health order
Governor ramping up enforcement of public health order
New Mexico teacher refuses to return to class as COVID-19 continues to rapidly spread
New Mexico teacher refuses to return to class as COVID-19 continues to rapidly spread
Gov. Lujan Grisham tells New Mexicans to 'stay home' to slow the spread of COVID-19
Gov. Lujan Grisham tells New Mexicans to 'stay home' to slow the spread of COVID-19
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 672 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 672 additional COVID-19 cases
Fact Check: Attack ad against Yvette Herrell
Fact Check: Attack ad against Yvette Herrell
Advertisement


Navajo Nation lowering flags to honor late tribal president
In this Feb. 14, 1978, file photo, Thomas Atcitty talks on the phone in a bare office of the American Indian School of Medicine, at Shiprock, N.M. Atcitty, a former interim Navajo Nation president and longtime New Mexico state representative has died. The tribe says Thomas Atcitty died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, of natural causes. He was 86. Funeral services are scheduled Wednesday ,Oct. 14, in Shiprock, N.M., where Atcitty lived most of his life.
Charter school teacher named New Mexico Teacher of the Year
Charter school teacher named New Mexico Teacher of the Year
Governor ramping up enforcement of public health order
Governor ramping up enforcement of public health order
3 key Trump policies teed up for Supreme Court action
FILE - This May 4, 2020, file photo shows the Supreme Court building in Washington. Controversial Trump administration policies on the census, asylum seekers and the border wall, held illegal by lower courts, are on the Supreme Court's agenda Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
New Mexico teacher refuses to return to class as COVID-19 continues to rapidly spread
New Mexico teacher refuses to return to class as COVID-19 continues to rapidly spread