Navajo Nation maintains mask mandate as New Mexico drops it | KOB 4
WATCH > Winter Olympics: Watch live coverage of speed skating and more
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Navajo Nation maintains mask mandate as New Mexico drops it

Navajo Nation maintains mask mandate as New Mexico drops it

The Associated Press
Updated: February 19, 2022 11:09 AM
Created: February 19, 2022 11:07 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation says it will maintain a mask mandate even as the last of the states around it dropped the requirement. The tribe implemented a mask mandate early on in the pandemic to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Residents and visitors on the reservation that extends into New Mexico, Utah and Arizona are required to wear masks in public.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made a surprise announcement Thursday to lift the state's mask mandate.

Utah's requirement for most public settings was short-lived. Arizona never had a statewide mask mandate.


(Copyright 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APD investigates fatal shooting in downtown Albuquerque
APD investigates fatal shooting in downtown Albuquerque
BCSO: Falcon hunters discover body on mesa
BCSO: Falcon hunters discover body on mesa
Family dog shot in backyard on Valentine’s Day
Family dog shot in backyard on Valentine’s Day
Gov. Lujan Grisham announces immediate end to New Mexico's indoor mask mandate
Gov. Lujan Grisham announces immediate end to New Mexico's indoor mask mandate
Former UNM football player accused of robbing postal worker at gunpoint
Former UNM football player accused of robbing postal worker at gunpoint