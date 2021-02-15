Navajo Nation making progress in COVID-19 vaccination effort

Nathan O’Neal
Updated: February 15, 2021 05:31 PM
Created: February 15, 2021 03:28 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An estimated 95,000 Navajo people have received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.
The figure includes Navajo people who live beyond tribal borders.
"If we're trying to get up to 80% or herd immunity, we need to know how many people that actually live on the Navajo Mation have received those doses -- that information and data is still being tracked -- but it's good, all around Navajo citizens, even if they're coming home getting the vaccine, that's what we want," Nez said.
Now that 1/4 of Navajo people have been vaccinated, the nation is now offering the vaccine to any adult who wants it.
Health care workers hope to vaccinate a total of 100,000 by the end of February.
"These individuals were in a snow storm, freezing weather to get as many people vaccinated," Nez said. "We just ask for our Navajo people to be patient."
Nez has hopes of reopening the Navajo Nation as more people get the vaccine.
"The Navajo people have gone through some tough times throughout this pandemic, and we do see some light at the end of the tunnel," he said.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company