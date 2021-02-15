Navajo Nation making progress in COVID-19 vaccination effort

"If we're trying to get up to 80% or herd immunity, we need to know how many people that actually live on the Navajo Mation have received those doses -- that information and data is still being tracked -- but it's good, all around Navajo citizens, even if they're coming home getting the vaccine, that's what we want," Nez said.

Now that 1/4 of Navajo people have been vaccinated, the nation is now offering the vaccine to any adult who wants it.