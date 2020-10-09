Navajo Nation members eligible for $1,500 for virus relief

The Associated Press
Created: October 09, 2020 10:21 PM
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Enrolled members of the Navajo Nation will be eligible for payments of up to $1,500 as part of the tribe’s response to the coronavirus.
President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer on Friday approved the $49 million plan adopted by the tribal council.
The funding comes from the tribe’s share of federal coronavirus relief funding.
Adults will be eligible for payments of $1,500 while minors are eligible for $500. Nez said in a statement that there isn’t enough funding to cover payments for all enrolled members of the tribe, so the money should be directed to elders and those most in need.
