Navajo Nation members one step closer to receiving hardship assistance checks

Colton Shone
Updated: October 20, 2020 10:17 PM
Created: October 20, 2020 08:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Enrolled members of the Navajo nation are a step closer to getting $1,500 checks for enduring hardships brought on by the pandemic.
Navajo Nation Council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty said the plan is still to send checks out to all 320,000 tribal members with certificates of Indian Blood, however there is an application process.
"What this application provides is just a series of like, where you check the box just so you can self declare, self certify that you've been impacted by COVID," Crotty said.
The application will be open Monday, Oct. 26 for certain priority tribal members who are 65 years and older, who have special needs, or who have a disability.
"The elders are going to have a week priority to apply and then after the week it's open to all Navajo citizens. We do not anticipate the first distribution to take place until about mid to late November,” Crotty said.
Crotty said there will be an online portal, but those who don't have internet will be able to apply over the phone. Paper applications will also be made available. Crotty also added that money from CARES Act-funded projects that are not completed by their deadline will be put into the Hardship Assistance Fund.
