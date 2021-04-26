Navajo Nation moves to yellow status, eases COVID-19 restrictions

Restaurants may provide indoor dining at 25% of maximum occupancy

Marinas and parks are allowed to open at 25% of maximum occupancy to Navajo Nation residents, citizens and employees only

Tour businesses must follow the HCOC Reopening Guidelines for Tour Businesses.

Museums are allowed to open at 25% of maximum occupancy

50% of maximum occupancy allowed for most businesses

Restaurants and Dining facilities: drive-thru and curb-side permissible

Restaurants with permanent outdoor dining may provide outdoor dining at 50% of maximum occupancy, as long as social distancing between tables is enforced

Restaurants without permanent outdoor dining are allowed up to 10 outdoor tables (max 4 persons per table), as long as social distancing between tables is enforced

Personal Care and Services: service by appointment only and allow time for cleaning between appointments

Casinos and video poker: Navajo casinos are allowed to open at 50% of maximum occupancy to Navajo Nation residents, citizens and employees only

“We continue to take cautious steps to gradually reopen," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We transitioned to 'orange status' several weeks ago and the number of COVID-19 infections has remained relatively low and we recently had 10 consecutive days with zero deaths reported. Vaccinations are another key part in achieving herd immunity, so that’s still a goal for our Nation. Currently, over half of the adult population on the Navajo Nation is fully vaccinated, but we want to see that percentage increase to 70 or 80 percent before considering reopening to visitors of the Navajo Nation."

Under yellow status, gyms, recreation facilities, and movie theaters are not allowed to reopen.