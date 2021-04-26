Navajo Nation moves to yellow status, eases COVID-19 restrictions

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Nation is moving from orange status to yellow status Monday.
The new provisions for businesses under the yellow status include:
“We continue to take cautious steps to gradually reopen," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We transitioned to 'orange status' several weeks ago and the number of COVID-19 infections has remained relatively low and we recently had 10 consecutive days with zero deaths reported. Vaccinations are another key part in achieving herd immunity, so that’s still a goal for our Nation. Currently, over half of the adult population on the Navajo Nation is fully vaccinated, but we want to see that percentage increase to 70 or 80 percent before considering reopening to visitors of the Navajo Nation."
Under yellow status, gyms, recreation facilities, and movie theaters are not allowed to reopen.
A separate public health order allows gatherings, including traditional ceremonies, of 15 or fewer people with face masks and social distancing required. Churches are also allowed gatherings provided that 50% or less of maximum occupancy be allowed in any enclosed space with masks and social distancing enforced.
The daily curfew will be in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the entire Navajo Nation.
