Navajo Nation moves to yellow status, eases COVID-19 restrictions | KOB 4

Navajo Nation moves to yellow status, eases COVID-19 restrictions

Navajo Nation moves to yellow status, eases COVID-19 restrictions

Christina Rodriguez
Created: April 26, 2021 07:23 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Nation is moving from orange status to yellow status Monday. 

The new provisions for businesses under the yellow status include: 

  • Restaurants may provide indoor dining at 25% of maximum occupancy
  • Marinas and parks are allowed to open at 25% of maximum occupancy to Navajo Nation residents, citizens and employees only 
  • Tour businesses must follow the HCOC Reopening Guidelines for Tour Businesses.
  • Museums are allowed to open at 25% of maximum occupancy
  • 50% of maximum occupancy allowed for most businesses
  • Restaurants and Dining facilities: drive-thru and curb-side permissible
  • Restaurants with permanent outdoor dining may provide outdoor dining at 50% of maximum occupancy, as long as social distancing between tables is enforced
  • Restaurants without permanent outdoor dining are allowed up to 10 outdoor tables (max 4 persons per table), as long as social distancing between tables is enforced
  • Personal Care and Services: service by appointment only and allow time for cleaning between appointments
  • Casinos and video poker: Navajo casinos are allowed to open at 50% of maximum occupancy to Navajo Nation residents, citizens and employees only

“We continue to take cautious steps to gradually reopen," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We transitioned to 'orange status' several weeks ago and the number of COVID-19 infections has remained relatively low and we recently had 10 consecutive days with zero deaths reported. Vaccinations are another key part in achieving herd immunity, so that’s still a goal for our Nation. Currently, over half of the adult population on the Navajo Nation is fully vaccinated, but we want to see that percentage increase to 70 or 80 percent before considering reopening to visitors of the Navajo Nation."

Under yellow status, gyms, recreation facilities, and movie theaters are not allowed to reopen.

A separate public health order allows gatherings, including traditional ceremonies, of 15 or fewer people with face masks and social distancing required. Churches are also allowed gatherings provided that 50% or less of maximum occupancy be allowed in any enclosed space with masks and social distancing enforced.  

The daily curfew will be in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the entire Navajo Nation. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Search continues for missing Rio Rancho teen
Search continues for missing Rio Rancho teen
Edgewood man helps save homes from wildfire
Edgewood man helps save homes from wildfire
Police: One man dead following domestic violence dispute in NE Albuquerque
Police: One man dead following domestic violence dispute in NE Albuquerque
City of Albuquerque refers Trump campaign bill to collection agency
City of Albuquerque refers Trump campaign bill to collection agency
New LANL study looks at how COVID misinformation spreads
New LANL study looks at how COVID misinformation spreads