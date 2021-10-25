Navajo Nation: No COVID-19 deaths for 18th time in 26 days | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Navajo Nation: No COVID-19 deaths for 18th time in 26 days

Navajo Nation: No COVID-19 deaths for 18th time in 26 days

The Associated Press
Created: October 25, 2021 08:12 PM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 37 more COVID-19 cases, but no coronavirus-related deaths for the 18th time in the past 26 days.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 36,161 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll is at 1,474.

Tribal health officials had reported 24 new cases and two deaths on  Sunday. Based on cases from Oct. 8-21, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory notice for 48 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Balloon Fiesta files suit against similarly-named Tennessee ballooning event
Balloon Fiesta files suit against similarly-named Tennessee ballooning event
New Mexico surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 deaths
New Mexico surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 deaths
Goddard High School football players jump into action to save a life
Goddard High School football players jump into action to save a life
New search warrant provides additional details on Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting
New search warrant provides additional details on Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting
APS holds job fair to fill 700 job openings
APS holds job fair to fill 700 job openings