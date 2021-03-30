Navajo Nation: No COVID-19 deaths for 2nd consecutive day

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 30, 2021 07:25 AM
Created: March 30, 2021 07:24 AM
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported five new COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the second consecutive day and fifth time in the last nine days.
Tribal health officials say the latest figures bring the total number of cases since the pandemic started to 30,064.
The number of deaths remains at 1,246.
"According to public health officials, parts of the country are now seeing a rise in new COVID-19 infections due to increases in travel and some states lifting restrictions too soon," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a release. "Here on the Navajo Nation, we have a 'Safer at Home' order in place, we continue to require masks to be worn in public, no indoor dining at restaurants, and no in-person gatherings of more than 10 people."
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The Navajo Nation's curfew remains in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.
