Navajo Nation: No COVID deaths for 11th time in past 12 days | KOB 4

Navajo Nation: No COVID deaths for 11th time in past 12 days

Navajo Nation: No COVID deaths for 11th time in past 12 days

The Associated Press
Created: April 23, 2021 10:03 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Thursday reported no COVID-19 related deaths for the 11th time in the past 12 days. The tribe also reported 15 new confirmed coronavirus cases on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The latest numbers bring the Navajo Nation’s pandemic case total to 30,404 with the known death toll remaining at 1,263 after the death reported on Wednesday.

Tribal health officials said more than 16,500 people have recovered from COVID-19 thus far. The tribe had been easing into reopening but that slowed somewhat after coronavirus variants were confirmed on the reservation.

Tribal officials urged residents to stay vigilant.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

City of Albuquerque refers Trump campaign bill to collection agency
City of Albuquerque refers Trump campaign bill to collection agency
1 taken into custody after firing shots in Albuquerque brewery parking lot
1 taken into custody after firing shots in Albuquerque brewery parking lot
Police begin homicide investigation after finding woman dead on Central
Police begin homicide investigation after finding woman dead on Central
APD launches internal affairs investigation after former officer sends out controversial email
APD launches internal affairs investigation after former officer sends out controversial email
People gather in Albuquerque to remember lives taken too soon
People gather in Albuquerque to remember lives taken too soon