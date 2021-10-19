Navajo Nation: No COVID-related deaths 14th time in 20 days | KOB 4
Navajo Nation: No COVID-related deaths 14th time in 20 days

The Associated Press
Created: October 19, 2021 07:59 PM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 85 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the 14th time in the past 20 days.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 34,999 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll remains at 1,464.

Tribal officials still are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel. Based on cases from Oct. 1-14, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory for 31 communities due to the uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

