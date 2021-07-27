Navajo Nation: No COVID-related deaths, 7th time in 9 days | KOB 4

Navajo Nation: No COVID-related deaths, 7th time in 9 days

Navajo Nation: No COVID-related deaths, 7th time in 9 days

The Associated Press
Created: July 27, 2021 11:18 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported eight new COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths.

It marked the seventh time in nine days that no coronavirus-related deaths were reported by tribal health officials.

The latest numbers brought the total number of COVID-19 cases on the vast reservation to 31,305 since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The number of known deaths remained at 1,372.

The Navajo Nation recently relaxed restrictions to allow visitors to travel on the reservation and visit popular attractions like Canyon de Chelly and Monument Valley.  


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

