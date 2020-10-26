Navajo Nation: No new COVID-19 deaths for 6th day in a row | KOB 4
Navajo Nation: No new COVID-19 deaths for 6th day in a row

Navajo Nation: No new COVID-19 deaths for 6th day in a row

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Created: October 26, 2020 08:45 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials are reporting 76 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 but no additional deaths for a sixth consecutive day.

The latest figures released Sunday night bring the total number of cases to nearly 11,300 with the known death toll remaining at 574.

Tribal health officials said more than 121,000 people on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic started. In that same time, nearly 7,500 have recovered.

On Sunday, New Mexico reported 828 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 1,765 cases, and Arizona reported 1,392 cases. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,519
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,093
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,194
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,760
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,381
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,743
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 1,064
  • Winslow Service Unit: 535
  • 9 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

A shelter-in-place order, mask mandate, daily curfews and weekend lockdowns remain in effect on the Navajo Nation.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

