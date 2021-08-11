Navajo Nation: One additional COVID-19 death, 16 new cases

The Associated Press, Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: August 11, 2021 09:04 AM
Created: August 11, 2021 08:21 AM
WINDOW ROCK, ARIZ. -- The Navajo Nation reported one additional COVID-19 death and 16 new cases Tuesday.
The tribe's pandemic totals now stand at 31,666 cases and 1,384 known deaths.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said Tuesday that the tribe is considering a move to orange status. Orange status calls for a 25% occupancy limit instead of the current 50% limit.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company