Navajo Nation pauses use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Navajo Nation pauses use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Navajo Nation pauses use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Joshua Panas
Created: April 13, 2021 05:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Navajo Nation announced Tuesday it will pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration recommended the pause after receiving reports of six women who suffered from rare, but severe blood clots.

“We fully support pausing use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on the Navajo Nation until we receive the findings of the investigation," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

The nation reports that it administered approximately 4,000 doses of the vaccine prior to the pause.

No one from the Navajo Nation has reported blood clots after receiving the vaccine, according to Indian Health Services.

The Navajo Nation will continue to offer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which make up about 98% of shots it has administered. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Check this out: Secret tunnel hidden under the Sunport
Check this out: Secret tunnel hidden under the Sunport
Records: New Mexico governor settles harassment allegation
Records: New Mexico governor settles harassment allegation
Gov. Lujan Grisham signs bill legalizing recreational marijuana in New Mexico
Gov. Lujan Grisham signs bill legalizing recreational marijuana in New Mexico
New Mexico pauses administration of J&J vaccine
New Mexico pauses administration of J&J vaccine
Eldorado High School to close for 2 weeks after students test positive for COVID-19
Eldorado High School to close for 2 weeks after students test positive for COVID-19