Navajo Nation pauses use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Navajo Nation announced Tuesday it will pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
The Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration recommended the pause after receiving reports of six women who suffered from rare, but severe blood clots.
“We fully support pausing use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on the Navajo Nation until we receive the findings of the investigation," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.
The nation reports that it administered approximately 4,000 doses of the vaccine prior to the pause.
No one from the Navajo Nation has reported blood clots after receiving the vaccine, according to Indian Health Services.
The Navajo Nation will continue to offer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which make up about 98% of shots it has administered.
