Navajo Nation police: Body believed to be missing girl found | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Navajo Nation police: Body believed to be missing girl found

Navajo Nation police: Body believed to be missing girl found

The Associated Press
April 04, 2019 11:13 AM

ANETH, Utah (AP) - Authorities say a body tentatively identified as a 4-year-old girl missing since mid-March has found in a creek on the Utah portion of the Navajo Nation.

Advertisement

A Navajo Nation Police Department statement said the body was tentatively identified by parents of Anndine Jones after being found Wednesday evening by volunteer searchers.

No cause of death was released and positive identification was pending.

The girl was last seen March 14. She reportedly wandered away from her home 3 miles (5 kilometers) north of the Aneth Chapter House.

Navajo Police Chief Phillip Francisco said only limited information will be released while police and the FBI continue their investigation.

Navajo Nation Council Speaker Seth Damon said the tribe grieves with the girl's family and he thanked volunteers and search and rescue personnel.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: April 04, 2019 11:13 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

NM principal accused of possessing child porn
NM principal accused of possessing child porn
Surveillance video appears to show woman encouraging boy to steal package
Surveillance video appears to show woman encouraging boy to steal package
Famed NM burger joint to re-open under new ownership
Famed NM burger joint to re-open under new ownership
New Mexico reduces penalties for marijuana possession
New Mexico reduces penalties for marijuana possession
Man found dead at West Side motel
Man found dead at West Side motel
Advertisement




Navajo Nation police: Body believed to be missing girl found
Navajo Nation police: Body believed to be missing girl found
APD officer injured in crash in NE Albuquerque
APD officer injured in crash in NE Albuquerque
Surveillance video appears to show woman encouraging boy to steal package
Surveillance video appears to show woman encouraging boy to steal package
NM principal accused of possessing child porn
NM principal accused of possessing child porn
New Mexico reduces penalties for marijuana possession
New Mexico reduces penalties for marijuana possession