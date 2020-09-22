Navajo Nation prepares to reissue stay-at-home order

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Nation administration is preparing to reimplement its stay-at-home order Tuesday.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer said there is an increase of COVID-19 cases in the Sage Memorial Hospital service area in Arizona and in satellite chapters in the Eastern Navajo Agency. The increase of cases is reportedly due to family gatherings without social distancing or face masks.
"We have been notified of new clusters of COVID-19 cases resulting from family gatherings, despite active public health orders that clearly restrict any in-person gatherings," Nez said. "Some cases involve individuals who traveled to cities off the Navajo Nation, returned home with the virus, and spread it to others."
According to Nez, contact tracers have begun to identify those who may have been exposed, isolate positive cases, and provide essential items to those who are now in isolation.
The Nation is also planning to reissue 57-hour weekend lockdowns alongside the stay-at-home order.
"We have told our people repeatedly that there remains substantial risk if you choose to travel off the Nation and hold family gatherings. Cities and towns near the Navajo Nation continue to see large increases in daily COVID-19 cases," Nez said. "It only takes a few positive cases to lead to another surge and we all know that our health experts cannot handle another large surge.
The Navajo Department of Health reported 11 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Monday, which does not include the cluster cases that are under investigation.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 10,131 with 7,234 recoveries. The total number of deaths remains at 548.
On Monday, New Mexico reported 106 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 622 cases, and Arizona reported 233 cases.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
