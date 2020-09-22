Navajo Nation prepares to reissue stay-at-home order

The Nation is also planning to reissue 57-hour weekend lockdowns alongside the stay-at-home order.

"We have told our people repeatedly that there remains substantial risk if you choose to travel off the Nation and hold family gatherings. Cities and towns near the Navajo Nation continue to see large increases in daily COVID-19 cases," Nez said. "It only takes a few positive cases to lead to another surge and we all know that our health experts cannot handle another large surge.

The Navajo Department of Health reported 11 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Monday, which does not include the cluster cases that are under investigation.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 10,131 with 7,234 recoveries. The total number of deaths remains at 548.

On Monday, New Mexico reported 106 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 622 cases, and Arizona reported 233 cases.

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,365

Crownpoint Service Unit: 837

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 983

Gallup Service Unit: 1,623

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,329

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,551

Tuba City Service Unit: 956

Winslow Service Unit: 481

6 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit

The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.