Navajo Nation President announces delay in second round of hardship checks

FARMINGTON, N.M. – Feb. 4 is the target date for 48,000 CARES Act hardship assistance checks, to be in the hands or at least in the mail boxes of Navajo elders. But- there have been challenges in getting these checks processed.
“The delay is because of manpower,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.
Either employees are retiring or quarantining because of COVID. That's why employees from the Office of the Controller and from the Office of the President and Vice President are working together to print and mail as many checks as possible.
President Nez says they are halfway there.
“They have printed about 30,000 checks thus far and today we were updated that the remaining 18,000 checks for the elderly will be printed so they should be going into a post office and being delivered to our Navajo Nation elders,” Nez said.
Navajo elders should be getting $342 in the mail. Once those checks are where they need to go, the Office of the Controller will focus on mailing out the ARPA hardship checks. That funding will provide $2,000 for adults and $600 for minors. Those checks will be issued in mid to late February.
There will be drive up events in Albuquerque, Arizona, Utah and Colorado to answer questions and help folks with their ARPA hardship assistance application and to apply for the certificate of Indian blood.
