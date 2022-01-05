Navajo Nation president approves second round of hardship checks

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: January 05, 2022 01:56 PM
Created: January 05, 2022 01:16 PM
WINDOW ROCK, ARIZ. – Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez approved the second round of hardship assistance checks for citizens.
President Nez approved a bill that will provide $2,000 in assistance for up to 250,000 tribally-enrolled adults and $600 for up to 95,000 qualifying individuals, age 18 and under.
The $600 can be used to purchase personal protective equipment, pay utility bills or rent or cover educational-related expenses.
The payments will be sent automatically to those who applied for relief funds under a previous round of hardship assistance.
The president also approved $300 checks for citizens who are age 60 and older. The checks are expected to arrive sometime during the second week of January.
The Navajo Nation received around $2.1 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds to respond to the pandemic's negative effects. $557 million in ARPA funds are going toward the hardship assistance checks and the remaining funds will go toward infrastructure.
More information on the disbursements can be found by clicking here.
The Navajo Nation reported its first omicron case Monday. Health officials also identified 42 communities where there is an uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company