Navajo Nation president approves second round of hardship checks

The president also approved $300 checks for citizens who are age 60 and older. The checks are expected to arrive sometime during the second week of January.

The Navajo Nation received around $2.1 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds to respond to the pandemic's negative effects. $557 million in ARPA funds are going toward the hardship assistance checks and the remaining funds will go toward infrastructure.

More information on the disbursements can be found by clicking here.

The Navajo Nation reported its first omicron case Monday. Health officials also identified 42 communities where there is an uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.