Navajo Nation president asks citizens to hold each other accountable to prevent further spread of COVID-19

"I don't know where those individuals were raised because some of us were told to listen to authorities," he said.

As case numbers grow, Nez said the restrictions will ramp up. For example, masks will be required for anyone who goes to the grocery store.

While critical of those defying orders, Nez asked people to think about their family members.

"Understand the concern that we have for our elders," he said. "Think about your family members."

Nez also expressed concern over stimulus payments. He said people on the Navajo Nation should not rush to spend the money. He said they should save it because they won't know when they will need it in the future.

