Navajo Nation president asks citizens to hold each other accountable to prevent further spread of COVID-19 | KOB 4
Navajo Nation president asks citizens to hold each other accountable to prevent further spread of COVID-19

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: April 16, 2020 06:36 PM
Created: April 16, 2020 03:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- While providing an update about the COVID-19 crisis, the president of the Navajo Nation was direct with his citizens Thursday.

"It's up each and every one of us to hold one another accountable," said Jonathan Nez, who is still in self-isolation after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. "Look at yourself, reevaluate what you're doing and reevaluate what others in your family are doing."

As of Thursday, 1,042 people have tested positive for COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation, and 41 have died. 

Nez openly expressed disappointment with people defying public health orders.

"I don't know where those individuals were raised because some of us were told to listen to authorities," he said.

As case numbers grow, Nez said the restrictions will ramp up. For example, masks will be required for anyone who goes to the grocery store.

While critical of those defying orders, Nez asked people to think about their family members.

"Understand the concern that we have for our elders," he said. "Think about your family members."

Nez also expressed concern over stimulus payments. He said people on the Navajo Nation  should not rush to spend the money. He said they should save it because they won't know when they will need it in the future.
 


