Navajo Nation president contemplates stricter COVID-19 restrictions

In the latest update, there have been 22 reported cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant, which health officials say is much more contagious.

Nez said this time the vaccine is on their side, with 75% of the Navajo Nation fully vaccinated.

"I think the past several days it's just two people getting admitted into the hospital and one was flown out to a neighboring hospital, and those were unvaccinated people," he said. "A big concern now are for young children as schools go back for the fall, many schools on the Nation are offering a hybrid option that families can consider. "