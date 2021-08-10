Navajo Nation president contemplates stricter COVID-19 restrictions

Colton Shone
Updated: August 10, 2021 06:16 PM
Created: August 10, 2021 03:57 PM
WINDOW ROCK, AZ - Navajo Nation officials are considering bringing back more COVID-19 restrictions as they see cases continue to rise.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said they're considering moving to 'Orange Status,' dropping occupancy limits from 50% to 25%.
"This time around, we all know the vaccines help to push back on COVID-19, so that also has to play a factor into our decisions," he said.
In the latest update, there have been 22 reported cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant, which health officials say is much more contagious.
Nez said this time the vaccine is on their side, with 75% of the Navajo Nation fully vaccinated.
"I think the past several days it's just two people getting admitted into the hospital and one was flown out to a neighboring hospital, and those were unvaccinated people," he said. "A big concern now are for young children as schools go back for the fall, many schools on the Nation are offering a hybrid option that families can consider. "
