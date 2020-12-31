Navajo Nation president gets COVID-19 vaccine

Last week, Pfizer's CEO spoke directly to the Navajo nation in a virtual town hall.

"At Pfizer, we recognize that trust in our scientific process. It's critical to ensuring people feel confident in taking vaccines," said Dr. Albert Bourla, Pfizer CEO.

"People should trust in science because this is what has led the world in the last 100 years," he added.

To end 2020, most healthcare workers, nursing home patients and caretakers on the Navajo Nation who wanted the vaccine have gotten it.

High-risk populations will be next to get the vaccine.

"We need to push back on this virus," Nez said. "It hit us hard on the Navajo Nation and so that is the reason we are here today."