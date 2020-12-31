Navajo Nation president gets COVID-19 vaccine

Nathan O’Neal
Updated: December 31, 2020 05:16 PM
Created: December 31, 2020 03:37 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Tribal leaders on the Navajo Nation received their first doses Thursday of the COVID-19 vaccine.
"This is for the elders and the Navajo people out there that may be on the fence or borderline of taking the vaccine," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. "We love you, we appreciate the Navajo people for adhering to the Navajo protocols. We will overcome this virus ladies and gentlemen."
Nez said he wants to build confidence in the vaccine amongst the Navajo people.
"As the leader of the great Navajo Nation, I want to show our elders and also our Navajo people that we support our scientists, our healthcare professionals by taking this vaccine," Nez said.
Last week, Pfizer's CEO spoke directly to the Navajo nation in a virtual town hall.
"At Pfizer, we recognize that trust in our scientific process. It's critical to ensuring people feel confident in taking vaccines," said Dr. Albert Bourla, Pfizer CEO.
"People should trust in science because this is what has led the world in the last 100 years," he added.
To end 2020, most healthcare workers, nursing home patients and caretakers on the Navajo Nation who wanted the vaccine have gotten it.
High-risk populations will be next to get the vaccine.
"We need to push back on this virus," Nez said. "It hit us hard on the Navajo Nation and so that is the reason we are here today."
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company