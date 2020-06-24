Navajo Nation President: New Mexico still failing students | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Navajo Nation President: New Mexico still failing students

Navajo Nation President: New Mexico still failing students

The Associated Press
Created: June 24, 2020 02:36 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The leader of one of the largest Native American tribes in the U.S. has called on New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to end efforts against a court ruling ordering education improvements members of his tribe and other vulnerable groups.

Wednesday's comments from Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez come ahead of a court hearing next week in which Lujan Grisham will ask a state judge to dismiss a consolidated lawsuit representing Native American and Hispanic plaintiffs.

Advertisement

Her administration argues that the state has increased funding for education, that future changes will take years, and that the administration should not be micromanaged by court orders. 


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico releases plan for reopening public schools
New Mexico releases plan for reopening public schools
APD investigates homicide near Menaul and Carlisle
APD investigates homicide near Menaul and Carlisle
Albuquerque business owners oppose city council's hazard pay proposal
Albuquerque business owners oppose city council's hazard pay proposal
State Police: Wanted man was 1 of 2 killed in head-on crash
State Police: Wanted man was 1 of 2 killed in head-on crash
1 dead, others injured in crash on Albuquerque's West Side
1 dead, others injured in crash on Albuquerque's West Side
Advertisement


Navajo Nation President: New Mexico still failing students
Navajo Nation President: New Mexico still failing students
APD investigates homicide near Menaul and Carlisle
APD investigates homicide near Menaul and Carlisle
Man charged in deadly South Valley shooting
Man charged in deadly South Valley shooting
Navajo Nation reports 43 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Navajo Nation reports 43 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Albuquerque business owners oppose city council's hazard pay proposal
Albuquerque business owners oppose city council's hazard pay proposal