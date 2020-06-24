Navajo Nation President: New Mexico still failing students

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The leader of one of the largest Native American tribes in the U.S. has called on New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to end efforts against a court ruling ordering education improvements members of his tribe and other vulnerable groups.
Wednesday's comments from Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez come ahead of a court hearing next week in which Lujan Grisham will ask a state judge to dismiss a consolidated lawsuit representing Native American and Hispanic plaintiffs.
Her administration argues that the state has increased funding for education, that future changes will take years, and that the administration should not be micromanaged by court orders.
