Navajo Nation President: New Mexico still failing students

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The leader of one of the largest Native American tribes in the U.S. has called on New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to end efforts against a court ruling ordering education improvements members of his tribe and other vulnerable groups.

Wednesday's comments from Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez come ahead of a court hearing next week in which Lujan Grisham will ask a state judge to dismiss a consolidated lawsuit representing Native American and Hispanic plaintiffs.