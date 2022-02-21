Navajo Nation president reminds visitors of mask mandate

“It’s unfortunate that the state of New Mexico rescinded their mask mandate, we’re not out of this pandemic yet and it’s concerning that it’s being called an endemic now while you see fluctuation in COVID cases and these variants in our communities,” said Nez.

The mask mandate has taken effect on the Navajo Nation since April 2020 – when cases and deaths were very high. Now, people are still required to wear a mask in all public places within the Navajo Nation.

“But we continue to remind our visitors that there is a mandate, and we are a sovereign nation. We ask that everyone abide by our protocols on our lands,” Nez said.