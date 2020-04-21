Navajo Nation president says curve is flattening, but now is not the time to let up

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: April 21, 2020 05:18 PM
Created: April 21, 2020 04:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Under self-quarantine, the president of the Navajo Nation said he was feeling well.
Jonathan Nez went into quarantine after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
As the virus continues to spread across the Navajo Nation, Nez is pleading with people to stay home.
"Remember, we're still in the stay-at-home order, all the time, 24/7," Nez said.
Nez noted that most people are helping make a positive impact.
"Based on the data and the information and what you all are doing at home is working," Nez said.
For the first time, he said new cases are slowing down.
"There does appear to be a flattening of the Navajo Nation epi-curve," Nez said.
However, he said his concern is still especially high for those on the front lines.
"The report I got on Monday was 15 personnel at the police department have tested positive for Covid-19," he said.
Nez also expects the worse is yet to come.
"The projection has us down as having our peak in early May or mid May," Nez said.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company