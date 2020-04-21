Navajo Nation president says curve is flattening, but now is not the time to let up

Nez noted that most people are helping make a positive impact.

"Based on the data and the information and what you all are doing at home is working," Nez said.

For the first time, he said new cases are slowing down.

"There does appear to be a flattening of the Navajo Nation epi-curve," Nez said.

However, he said his concern is still especially high for those on the front lines.

"The report I got on Monday was 15 personnel at the police department have tested positive for Covid-19," he said.

Nez also expects the worse is yet to come.

"The projection has us down as having our peak in early May or mid May," Nez said.

