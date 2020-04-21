Navajo Nation president says curve is flattening, but now is not the time to let up | KOB 4
Navajo Nation president says curve is flattening, but now is not the time to let up

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: April 21, 2020 05:18 PM
Created: April 21, 2020 04:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Under self-quarantine, the president of the Navajo Nation said he was feeling well. 

Jonathan Nez went into quarantine after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

As the virus continues to spread across the Navajo Nation, Nez is pleading with people to stay home. 

"Remember, we're still in the stay-at-home order, all the time, 24/7," Nez said. 

Nez noted that most people are helping make a positive impact.

"Based on the data and the information and what you all are doing at home is working," Nez said.

For the first time, he said new cases are slowing down.

"There does appear to be a flattening of the Navajo Nation epi-curve," Nez said. 

However, he said his concern is still especially high for those on the front lines. 

"The report I got on Monday was 15 personnel at the police department have tested positive for Covid-19," he said.

Nez also expects the worse is yet to come.

"The projection has us down as having our peak in early May or mid May," Nez said.
 


New Mexico reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, surpasses 2,000 total cases
Navajo woman pleas for people to follow stay-at-home order after brother dies from COVID-19
1 new COVID-19 death confirmed on Navajo Nation as total cases rise to 1,321
17 mayors sign letter in support of Gov. Lujan Grisham
Deadline looms for people to fill out form for $500 child stimulus payment
New Mexico reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, surpasses 2,000 total cases
Officers shoot man who appeared to threaten them with a shovel
Albuquerque city councilors pass resolution that seeks reimbursement through CARES Act
Santa Fe mayor announces employee furloughs due to budget shortfalls
Owner of Rio Rancho gym argues opening fitness centers would help keep people healthy
