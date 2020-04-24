Navajo Nation president tours alternate care facility at Miyarmura High School

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez toured the facility Friday morning.

"As you know, on the Navajo Nation, multiple generations of family members live under one roof, so if there's a COVID-positive patient in being told to go home and self-quarantine and they have many family members there we just don't want that spread to happen," Nez said.

The facility, which took two weeks to build, is equipped with flowing oxygen, a pharmacy and medical professionals.

Nez said, even though the care site is available, he hopes it isn't needed.

"Like I said, I know it looks nice and everyone is thinking it's a great project but you don't want to end up here," Nez said. "I guarantee you don't want to be away from your family for a very long time, but we're just being precautious because there's a spike happening here in this region and we want to be prepared for - I hate to say this, because Navajos don't say this -- but for the worst case scenario."