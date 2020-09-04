Navajo Nation president urges residents to stay home for Labor Day weekend

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths Thursday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 9,871 with 504 deaths. Reports show that approximately 7,113 people have recovered from COVID-19.
"Stay home and stay safe this Labor Day weekend. It is not safe to travel off the Navajo Nation because there remains substantial risk of contracting COVID-19 in other cities and towns near the Navajo Nation," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "As we've been saying all along, use this time on weekends to prepare for the upcoming winter season."
On Thursday, New Mexico reported 202 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 504 cases, and Arizona reported 1,091 cases.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The daily curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The 32-hour partial weekend lockdowns will continue through at least the end of September. The next lockdown will begin Sept. 5 at 9 p.m. and end Sept. 7 at 5 a.m.
The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
