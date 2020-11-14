Navajo Nation reinstates stay-at-home order | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reinstates stay-at-home order

Justine Lopez
Updated: November 14, 2020 06:40 PM
Created: November 14, 2020 06:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —The Navajo Nation reinstated a stay-at-home lockdown that will go into effect Monday, Nov. 16 and last for three weeks. 

The new measures will temporarily close executive branch government offices, schools, and declares "red status" for all businesses requiring new safety measures as COVID-19 cases continue to rapidly rise. 

The Navajo Department of Health reported 97 new COVID-19 cases Friday while the state of New Mexico reported 1,237 new cases, Arizona reported 3,015 new cases, and Utah reported 2,150. In addition, the United States reported a single-day record-high of over 150,000 new COVID-19 cases.

“With nearly 900 new cases of COVID-19 reported on the Navajo Nation in the last week and with surging cases across the country, we have to implement these public health measures to protect our Navajo people and reduce the spread of this virus. In addition, our epidemiologists recently identified 34 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. "We are inching closer and closer to a major public health crisis in which we could potentially see our hospitals filling up with patients. Our health care system on the Navajo Nation cannot sustain a long-term surge in COVID-19 cases. The safest place to be is at home here on the Navajo Nation."

The Navajo Nation public health order restricts travel off of the Navajo Nation and in-person gatherings. Residents may leave their homes only to perform essential activities such as grocery shopping, obtaining medicine, gathering firewood, and for emergency situations. 

Businesses that are deemed essential will be allowed to operate between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays and weekends. Essential businesses include gas stations, grocery stores, laundromats, and food establishments.

To read the Public Health Emergency Order 2020-029, click here.

To read the Public Health Emergency Order 2020-030, click here.


