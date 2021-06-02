Navajo Nation reports 0 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Created: June 02, 2021 07:14 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported no new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Tuesday.
The total number of known deaths remains at 1,322 as previously reported.
"We are seeing good progress, but there is likely a delay in reporting new cases due to the holiday weekend," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "I thank all of our health care workers and frontline warriors for working through Memorial Day weekend to keep our people safe."
The Navajo Nation moved from the Orange level of restrictions to Yellow in late April.
A curfew remains in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m daily. The mask mandate also remains in place at this time.
