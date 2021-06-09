Navajo Nation reports 0 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 09, 2021 10:19 AM
Created: June 09, 2021 10:15 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported no new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Tuesday.
The total number of known deaths remains at 1,333.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 30,866 with 29,509 recoveries.
"The goal right now is to get at least 70 to 75 percent of our Navajo Nation residents fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as quickly as possible," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Every health care facility on the Navajo Nation has the vaccines available, so please get vaccinated if you haven't already."
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The Navajo Nation moved from the Orange level of restrictions to Yellow in late April.
A curfew remains in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m daily. The mask mandate also remains in place at this time.
