Navajo Nation reports 1 new COVID-19 case, no additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Created: June 15, 2021 06:58 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported one new COVID-19 case and no additional deaths Monday.
The total number of known deaths remains at 1,340 as previously reported.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 30,927 with 29,533 recoveries.
"Keep pushing back on COVID-19 and the variants," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Across the country there is growing concern over the spread of the Delta variant, so we have to be mindful and continue to take precautions such as wearing a mask in public."
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The Navajo Nation moved from the Orange level of restrictions to Yellow in late April.
A curfew remains in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m daily. The mask mandate also remains in place at this time.
