Navajo Nation reports 1 new COVID-19 case, no additional deaths | KOB 4

Navajo Nation reports 1 new COVID-19 case, no additional deaths

Navajo Nation reports 1 new COVID-19 case, no additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Created: June 15, 2021 06:58 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported one new COVID-19 case and no additional deaths Monday.

The total number of known deaths remains at 1,340 as previously reported.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 30,927 with 29,533 recoveries.

"Keep pushing back on COVID-19 and the variants," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Across the country there is growing concern over the spread of the Delta variant, so we have to be mindful and continue to take precautions such as wearing a mask in public."

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:

  • Chinle Service Unit: 5,619
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,973
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,672
  • Gallup Service Unit: 4,903
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 2,740
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 5,256
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 3,756
  • Winslow Service Unit: 1,989
  • 19 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The Navajo Nation moved from the Orange level of restrictions to Yellow in late April.

A curfew remains in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m daily. The mask mandate also remains in place at this time.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Will New Mexico reach its reopening goal on time?
Will New Mexico reach its reopening goal on time?
Bobby Unser Jr. passes away
Bobby Unser Jr. passes away
Two Republican candidates throw in early bids for 2022 New Mexico gubernatorial race
Two Republican candidates throw in early bids for 2022 New Mexico gubernatorial race
Homeowner testifies in alleged rape and murder case of Ariana Romeo; attorneys unpack DNA evidence
Homeowner testifies in alleged rape and murder case of Ariana Romeo; attorneys unpack DNA evidence
Train derailment forces some Laguna Pueblo residents to evacuate
Train derailment forces some Laguna Pueblo residents to evacuate