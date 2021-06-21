Navajo Nation reports 1 new COVID-19 case, no additional deaths | KOB 4

Navajo Nation reports 1 new COVID-19 case, no additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Created: June 21, 2021 10:12 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported one new COVID-19 case and no additional deaths Sunday.

The total number of known deaths remains at 1,346 as previously reported.

"With our Nation's high rate of vaccinations, we are optimistic that we won't see a spike in new infections due to the holiday, but we must remain diligent and keep pushing back on this virus," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Community immunity is our goal, so please get vaccinated if you haven't already."

The Navajo Department of Health lifted the nation’s stay-at-home order Friday, easing restrictions to allow in-person meetings and ceremonies of 25 people or fewer and drive-thru gatherings of up to 100 vehicles.


