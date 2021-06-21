Navajo Nation reports 1 new COVID-19 case, no additional deaths

"With our Nation's high rate of vaccinations, we are optimistic that we won't see a spike in new infections due to the holiday, but we must remain diligent and keep pushing back on this virus," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Community immunity is our goal, so please get vaccinated if you haven't already."

The Navajo Department of Health lifted the nation’s stay-at-home order Friday, easing restrictions to allow in-person meetings and ceremonies of 25 people or fewer and drive-thru gatherings of up to 100 vehicles.