Navajo Nation reports 10 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Associated Press
Created: December 21, 2021 08:09 PM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is reporting 10 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the vast reservation but no additional deaths.

The figures released Tuesday pushed the total number of cases to 40,856 since the pandemic began. The death toll remained at 1,576.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez urged residents to get vaccinated and a booster shot to build a defense against variants, including omicron.

Vaccines do not prevent people from getting coronavirus, but health officials say the shots are effective in reducing the risk of severe illness and death.


