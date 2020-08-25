Navajo Nation reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Monday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 9,557 with 494 deaths. Reports show that approximately 7,063 people have recovered from COVID-19.
"Keep fighting and don't let down," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "There is still a lot that is not known about COVID-19 so we have to keep our guard. To the men and women on the frontlines, we thank you for your dedication to save lives and treat so many of our people."
The Navajo Nation has had 60 consecutive days with less than 100 reported daily cases of COVID-19.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The Navajo Nation issued a "Safe at Home" public health order last week, rescinding the shelter-in-place order that has been in place for months. The daily curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
