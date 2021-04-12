Navajo Nation reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths | KOB 4
KOB Web Staff
Created: April 12, 2021 07:04 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 10 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Sunday.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 30,265 with 16,430 recoveries. The total number of known deaths remains at 1,262. 

"Stay home, stay safe, save lives," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "With the reinstatement of the stay-at-home order, we are urging everyone to push back on the COVID-19 variants that were recently detected in our communities."

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 5,536
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,916
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,607
  • Gallup Service Unit: 4,769
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 2,684
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 5,086
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 3,675
  • Winslow Service Unit: 1,974
  • 18 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The Navajo Nation's curfew remains in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily. 


