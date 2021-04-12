Navajo Nation reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 10 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Sunday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 30,265 with 16,430 recoveries. The total number of known deaths remains at 1,262.
"Stay home, stay safe, save lives," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "With the reinstatement of the stay-at-home order, we are urging everyone to push back on the COVID-19 variants that were recently detected in our communities."
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The Navajo Nation's curfew remains in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.
