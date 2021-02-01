Navajo Nation reports 103 COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 103 COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths

KOB Web Staff
Created: February 01, 2021 07:32 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 103 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths Sunday.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 28,325 with 14,454 recoveries. The total number of known deaths is now at 1,018. 

Officials said 2,000 vaccines were administered over the weekend. 

"There is great support and confidence in the COVID-19 vaccines on the Navajo Nation and our health care workers are getting them into the arms of our people as quickly and efficiently as possible," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Going out to vaccine events gives us great insight into the numbers of people who want to receive the vaccine." 

On Sunday, New Mexico reported 530 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 1,194 cases, and Arizona reported 5,025 cases. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 5,201
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,769
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,280
  • Gallup Service Unit: 4,481
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 2,550
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 4,866
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 3,363
  • Winslow Service Unit: 1,797
  • 18 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The Navajo Nation's stay-at-home order lasts through at least Feb. 15. To read the latest public health emergency order, click here.


