Navajo Nation reports 103 more COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths

The Associated Press
Created: November 05, 2021 06:26 AM
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Thursday reported 103 more COVID-19 cases and five deaths.
It marked just the 13th time in the last 36 days that the tribe has recorded a coronavirus-related death.
The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 37,154 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago.
The known death toll now is at 1,493. Based on cases from Oct. 15-28, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory for 58 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.
The tribe’s reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.
(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)