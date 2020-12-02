Navajo Nation reports 104 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths | KOB 4

Navajo Nation reports 104 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

The Associated Press
Created: December 02, 2020 07:16 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is reporting 104 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths.

Tribal health officials also said Tuesday night that the Navajo Department of Health has identified 75 communities with uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus.

The Navajo Nation now has had 16,711 total cases since the pandemic began with 656 known deaths. The vast reservation includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Tribal health officials say 160,369 people have been tested and 9,425 have recovered.

Residents remain under a stay-at-home order, with an exception for essential workers and essential needs like food, medication and emergencies.


