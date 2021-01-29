Navajo Nation reports 11 COVID-19 deaths, reaches 1,000 mark | KOB 4

Navajo Nation reports 11 COVID-19 deaths, reaches 1,000 mark

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 29, 2021 08:14 AM
Created: January 29, 2021 08:13 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Thursday reported 11 more COVID-19 deaths to reach the 1,000 mark since the pandemic began.

They also reported 59 new coronavirus cases to bring the total reported cases on the reservation to 27,987.

On Monday, the tribe extended its stay-at-home order with a revised nightly curfew to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Navajo Department of Health has identified 53 communities with uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus, down from 75 communities in recent weeks.

The Navajo Nation also is lifting weekend lockdowns to allow more vaccination events.

The actions in the latest public health emergency order will run through at least Feb. 15. 

To read the latest public health emergency order, click here.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

