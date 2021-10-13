Navajo Nation reports 11 more COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 11 more COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

The Associated Press
Created: October 13, 2021 09:10 PM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 11 more COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths.

Tribal health officials say the case total includes 83 delayed reported cases dating back to Oct. 4.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 34,600 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll now is at 1,463.

Tribal officials still are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.

All Navajo Nation executive branch employees had to be fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of September or submit to regular testing. 


