Navajo Nation reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Christina Rodriguez
Created: August 31, 2020 06:48 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Sunday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 9,800 with 502 deaths. Reports show that approximately 7,057 people have recovered from COVID-19.
"As we proceed closer to the start of the flu season, we have to continue wearing our masks and practicing all of the preventative measures that we have in place for COVID-19," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "I believe that if we continue wearing masks, practicing social distancing, staying home as much as possible, avoiding large crowds, and washing your hands often, it will help keep the number of flu cases relatively low as well."
On Sunday, New Mexico reported 107 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 448 cases, and Arizona reported 374 cases.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The Navajo Nation issued a "Safe at Home" public health order earlier this month, rescinding the shelter-in-place order that has been in place for months. The daily curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
