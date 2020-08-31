Navajo Nation reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

"As we proceed closer to the start of the flu season, we have to continue wearing our masks and practicing all of the preventative measures that we have in place for COVID-19," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "I believe that if we continue wearing masks, practicing social distancing, staying home as much as possible, avoiding large crowds, and washing your hands often, it will help keep the number of flu cases relatively low as well."

On Sunday, New Mexico reported 107 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 448 cases, and Arizona reported 374 cases.