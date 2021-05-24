Navajo Nation reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 11 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths Sunday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 30,778 with 29,383 recoveries. The total number of known deaths remains at 1,301.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The Navajo Nation's curfew remains in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m daily. The mask mandate also remains in place at this time.
"The COVID-19 vaccines and wearing masks are key to keeping our numbers of new infections low," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We know what precautions to take, so please remain diligent and keep pushing back on the virus and the variants."
