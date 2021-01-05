Navajo Nation reports 110 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths | KOB 4

The Associated Press
Updated: January 05, 2021 09:39 AM
Created: January 05, 2021 06:44 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Monday reported 110 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths.

The latest figures increased the tribe’s totals since the pandemic began to 23,841 cases and 822 known deaths.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Also on Monday, the Navajo Department of Health identified 73 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 on the tribe’s vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.


