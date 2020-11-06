Navajo Nation reports 112 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Navajo Nation reports 112 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

Navajo Nation reports 112 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Created: November 06, 2020 01:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 112 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths Thursday. 

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 12,195 with 7,627 recoveries. The death toll is now at 588.

Advertisement

"New Mexico had a record-high number of deaths related to COVID-19 and the state of Utah broke its record number of new COVID-19 cases," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We are seeing all-time high numbers of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths across the country. The safest place to be is at home here on the Navajo Nation."

On Thursday, New Mexico reported 862 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported a record-high 2,807 cases, and Arizona reported 2,135 cases. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,691
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,293
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,254
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,871
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,426
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,844
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 1,193
  • Winslow Service Unit: 614
  • 9 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

Another 56-hour weekend lockdown will begin Friday night at 9 p.m. To read the latest public health order in full, including the new provisions for the weekend lockdowns, click here.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police arrest murder suspect on Albuquerque's West Side
Police arrest murder suspect on Albuquerque's West Side
As NM sets single-day COVID-19 death record, governor warns pandemic is getting worse
As NM sets single-day COVID-19 death record, governor warns pandemic is getting worse
New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 862 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 862 additional COVID-19 cases
Albuquerque police locate two missing siblings
From left to right: Lacy Clark, Amiliano Cordova, Alena Cordova
First Black state senator is progressive Air Force veteran
First Black state senator is progressive Air Force veteran
Advertisement


First Black state senator is progressive Air Force veteran
First Black state senator is progressive Air Force veteran
Biden on cusp of presidency after gains in Pennsylvania
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden removes his face mask to speak at The Queen theater, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Police arrest murder suspect on Albuquerque's West Side
Police arrest murder suspect on Albuquerque's West Side
Los Alamos National Lab uses new supercomputer to study COVID-19
Los Alamos National Lab uses new supercomputer to study COVID-19
Democratic-led Legislature begins redistricting process
Democratic-led Legislature begins redistricting process