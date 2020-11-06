Navajo Nation reports 112 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

"New Mexico had a record-high number of deaths related to COVID-19 and the state of Utah broke its record number of new COVID-19 cases," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We are seeing all-time high numbers of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths across the country. The safest place to be is at home here on the Navajo Nation."

On Thursday, New Mexico reported 862 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported a record-high 2,807 cases, and Arizona reported 2,135 cases.