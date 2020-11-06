Navajo Nation reports 112 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 112 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths Thursday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 12,195 with 7,627 recoveries. The death toll is now at 588.
"New Mexico had a record-high number of deaths related to COVID-19 and the state of Utah broke its record number of new COVID-19 cases," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We are seeing all-time high numbers of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths across the country. The safest place to be is at home here on the Navajo Nation."
On Thursday, New Mexico reported 862 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported a record-high 2,807 cases, and Arizona reported 2,135 cases.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
Another 56-hour weekend lockdown will begin Friday night at 9 p.m. To read the latest public health order in full, including the new provisions for the weekend lockdowns, click here.
